World Cup 2022: Club Brugge star Kamal Sowah included in Ghana preliminary squad list for Qatar

Club Brugge forward Kamal Sowah has been included in the Ghana's preliminary squad list for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Sowah who has been reluctant to represent the West African has been named among a 55-man list which was released on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The 22-year-old winger who was born and bred in Ghana and began his career at the Right to Dream Academy has been contacted for an invitation to the Ghana national team on several occasions but rejected the call.

Sowah appears to be a surprise inclusion in the squad that will be trimmed to a final 26-man squad before November 15, 2022.

The former Leicester City U21 player has been in superb form for Brugge in the 2022-23 season with his performances in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and the UEFA Champions League.

Sowah has made 14 appearances in the Belgian top-tier this campaign where he has managed four assists in the process.

He has also scored twice in five matches in the Champions League to help Brugge qualify to the knockout stages for the first time in the club's history.