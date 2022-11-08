World Cup 2022: Crystal Palace ace Jeffery Schlupp misses out on Black Stars final list

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schlupp has been left out of the Black Stars final 26-man list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup according to reports.

Schlupp was included in the initial 55-man list last week after successful talks between the Ghana Football Association and his entourage that saw him agree to play for the national team again.

However, the player is set to miss out in the final 26-man squad for the Mundial after being told head coach Otto Addo “has not seen him play.”

The 29-year-old has been integral part of Patrick Vieira’s team in the Premier League this season.

His impressive performances prompted the technical team to hand him an initial call-up but Schlupp will not in Qatar after the latest developments.

Schlupp’s last appearance for the Black Stars came back in September 2021 when he saw 28 minutes of action in the World Cup qualifier win over Ethiopia.

Ghana start their campaign against Portugal on November 24. They will also face South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.