World Cup 2022: Crystal Palace Jeffrey Schlupp misses global tournament in confirmed 26-man Ghana squad

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has been left out of Ghana's final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Otto Addo left out the 29-year-old in his squad announced on Monday in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Schlupp was included in the initial 55-man squad last week after reportedly holding successful talks with the assistant coach George Boateng and technical advisor Chris Houghton.

However, the versatile man was a surprised exclusion from the final 26-man squad confirmed by the gaffer on Monday.

The former Leicester City and Brentford player has been an integral part of Patrick Vieira’s team in the Premier League this season.

His impressive performances prompted the technical team to hand him an initial call-up but Schlupp will not in Qatar after the latest developments.

Schlupp exclusion sparked outrage - forcing Ashton Media Group, which provides communications support to Unique Sports Group; the agency which represents Jeffrey Schlupp released to distance itself from the Ghana FA attack.

Schlupp’s last appearance for the Black Stars came back in September 2021 when he saw 28 minutes of action in the World Cup qualifier win over Ethiopia.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year. They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.