World Cup 2022: Daniel Amartey happy Ghana denied Uruguay qualification

Daniel Amartey was left content that Ghana denied Uruguay qualification to the knockout stage of the World Cup as both nations were dumped out of the tournament.

The Leicester City centre-back says the four-time African champions were determined to go home with the South Americans after it became evidently clear they were not going to go through.

The Black Stars put up a solid defensive play to deny the La Celeste a third goal - which could have handed them progression to the last-16.

But Amartey, 27, has revealed what he told his teammates when they were trailing 2-0 in a dramatic night at Al Janoub stadium located in Al Wakrah.

"I just told my teammates that we need a goal now but they need a goal now so we have to defend for ourselves so that if we can't go, they don't go," Amartey said.

Asked if it was important to deny Uruguay a place in the last 16, Amartey said: "For me, yes." "It was tough because you can see their centre back, everybody comes (forward).

"Uruguay needed one goal to go through and you can see we defend four against five or three against two but we managed to defend."

Amartey denied the Ghanaians had revenge on their minds for what happened in 2010, pointing out that no-one in the current squad, except captain Andre Ayew, was even at the South Africa World Cup.

And he admitted the team did have some regrets after Ayew missed a penalty minutes before Uruguay opened the scoring in the first half.

"It's football, it happens. If we score that penalty I think we kill them but we miss the penalty and you can see the game changed." he said.