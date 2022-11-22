World Cup 2022: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh glitters in Fugu as he reveals readiness for tournament

Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has shared the moment he arrived with his teammates to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The SC Freiburg playmaker is expected to play a key role in Ghana's campaign at the tournament in Qatar following his blistering start to life in the Bundesliga.

Kyereh is excited to represent Ghana at the World Cup, having previously played at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars early this year.

In a post on Twitter, Kyereh wrote 'Akwaaba' which literally means welcome. He had earlier shared a phot of himself in a Ghana jersey with the flag of the country to show his preparedness for the competition.

The Black Stars have been drawn in a tough group alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and inaugural World Cup winners Uruguay.

Ghana will face Portugal in their opening Group H game on Thursday November 24, 2022.