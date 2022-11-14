World Cup 2022: ‘Dark horse’ Kamal Sowah gate crashes Ghana’s final squad

Club Brugge forward Kamal Sowah's great form this season has earned him a spot in Ghana's final World Cup squad.

With four goals and four assists, Sowah earned a place in the preliminary squad, and his inclusion in the final 26 was confirmed on Monday by coach Otto Addo in Accra.

Prior to being involved in the preliminary 55-man squad, Sowah had never received a call-up to represent the country due to his unavailability.

However, following his return to top form for Club Brugge, the technical team of the Black Stars have included him in their plans for the Qatar tournament.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate could make his debut against Switzerland in Ghana's final pre-tournament friendly on November 17.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal. They will play South Korea four days later and then conclude the group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.