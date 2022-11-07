World Cup 2022: Date Dortmund will release Ghana coach revealed

Dortmund will release Otto Addo to Ghana after their match against Borussia Monchengladbach on November 12.

Dortmund will play Monchengladbach in their final game before the World Cup break on Friday, and Addo will be available for Ghana following that.

Addo, the Black Stars' coach, is also a trainer scout at Dortmund, and the German club have communicated their decision to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the arrangement because the other national team coaches are completely focused on the upcoming tournament. Addo's focus is split with only two weeks until the tournament.

Addo in a recent interview revealed that he made it clear to the GFA from day one that he could only take charge of the Black Stars on an interim basis.

“The association had already asked me to coach in February, but at that time their priority was on someone who could work permanently for Ghana,” he told the World Soccer Magazine.

“The offer was a great honour for me. In the talks, I made it clear that I could do the national team job on an interim basis and as a dual function with my Dortmund work. I think as a national coach you should also live in the country you work for in the long term.

“Of course, many things can also be organised and delegated remotely in the short term. But I see myself staying in Germany, at least for the next few years.”

The former Ghana international announced his preliminary squad on Friday and plans to release his final squad this week.

Ghana are paired in a tricky group alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.