World Cup 2022: Debutantes Salis Abdul Samed and Kamal Sowah train for the first time with Black Stars

Ghana new boys Salis Abdul Samed and Kamal Sowah have trained for the first time with the rest of their new teammates as preparations continue ahead of the World Cup.

The Black Stars began their pre-tournament training on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi where they will camp until Friday before departing to Qatar.

Abdul Samed and Sowah were named in the final 26-man squad list which was released by head coach Otto Addo on Monday morning in Accra.

The duo who are playing RC Lens and Club Brugge respectively arrived in camp on Monday for the first time following their maiden invitations to the Ghana national team.

Abdul Samed and Sowah were involved in their first training session with almost all 26 players present.

The two players are expected to be given some minutes when the Black Stars take on Switzerland in their last friendly match on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The last preparatory game will take place at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi with kick-off set for 10:00 GMT.

Ghana's first match at the World Cup is against Portugal in Group H encounter on November 24, 2022 at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

The other group stage games are against South Korea and Uruguay respectively.