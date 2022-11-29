World Cup 2022: Defeat against Ghana not fair result- South Korea coach Paulo Bento

South Korea coach Paulo Bento said his team did not deserve to lose 3-2 to Ghana on Monday at the Education City Stadium.

Ghana took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.

However, Ghana fans' raucous celebrations at halftime were dampened by South Korea's comeback after the break.

Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes with two stunning headers in three minutes.

But Ghana's impressive Kudus added a final twist by thumping in a third goal to break South Korea's hearts.

"We played a good game, and we could have won the game enough. Even if we draw, the result is not fair." "Of course, there were defensive mistakes, but we tied the score in the second half and our performance improved towards the end. We also created many chances to change the game result. In my opinion, today's result is not fair," he expressed regret.

He said, "I am not satisfied with the results, but I am satisfied with our players. I am proud of the players who gave their best to the end."

South Korea Korea recorded 63% possession, 22 shots, 7 shots on target, and 13 corner kicks. Bento's side were unable to bring victory despite dominating Ghana in all numbers. Ghana scored on all 3 of their goals from seven shots.

South Korea must win their last game against Portugal and hope that result in the game between Ghana and Uruguay go in their favour to qualify for the next round.