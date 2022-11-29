World Cup 2022: Diego Alonso vows Uruguay will 'give everything' against Ghana

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso says his team will 'give everything' in their decisive group H match against Ghana on Friday.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice for Portugal in their 2-0 win over the South Americans to leave the bottom of the group.

However, it's far from over with the Sky-Blues still in with a chance to qualify as they battle old foes Ghana in a cagey encounter on Friday.

Uruguay languish at the bottom of Group H but could still qualify if they beat Ghana on Friday and Portugal win or draw against South Korea.

And coach Diego Alonso has vowed his team will give everything to qualify.

"We are going to give everything in the next game to qualify. "he said

Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances on the break: midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur skipped past three players only to see his shot brilliantly saved, Maxi Gomez hit the post and Luis Suarez shot into the side netting.

Portugal's second win in two games put them top of Group H on six points and heading into the last 16. Uruguay, third on one point, must beat Ghana in their final group game to have a chance of progressing.