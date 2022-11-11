World Cup 2022: Discover what to do in Qatar between Ghana's group matches 

The World Cup kicks off in a few days time in Qatar. Ghana will have to wait until November 24 to play Portugal at the Stadium 974, which is located in the middle of the city.

The Black Stars play South Korea on November 28 at the Education Soccer City Stadium in Al Rayyan before the big revenge match against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub stadium in Al Wakrah.

The 55-kilometer radius around the city includes every stadium that will host the more than 3 million lucky spectators who have tickets.

There is plenty of downtime between games to explore this tiny nation.

Places to visit in Qatar between Ghana's World Cup matches

Attend the FIFA Fan Festival.

Local and international performers will take the stage in a veritable feast and exciting festival of music, culture, and lifestyles, which will include the local delicacies, from November 19 to December 18 at Al Bidda Park in central Doha, next to The Corniche. Up to 40,000 spectators may watch the 64 World Cup games on massive screens.

Travel between the stadiums and the FIFA Fan Festival will be possible in both directions thanks to an unique transportation service. In each of the previous four World Cup tournaments, the festival was a component of the official events. Through the FIFA+ digital platform, you can follow all festival activities anywhere in the world. during the World Cup in 2018 in Russia

Using a dhow or on foot, explore the Corniche.

It is a lovely promenade that connects the Museum of Islamic Art to Sheraton Park, allowing you to walk there day or night. It features a 7-kilometer pedestrian lane that wraps around Doha Bay in the form of a crescent. After the Doha Bay region was dredged, the Corniche was built, giving it shape and establishing the communication path. The promenade was constructed and furnished with leisure, sporting, and dining spaces more recently. You may get one of the most breathtaking views of Doha, along with the city's renowned skyscrapers, from the promenade. There are 150 different establishments where you can eat or drink.

The Qatar Museums Culture Pass offers free admission and savings

The Museums of Qatar's official membership and perks program is called the Culture Pass.

Access to key Qatari cultural institutions, including the National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Islamic Art, Al Riwaq Gallery, M7, Fire Department, Qatar Olympic Museum3-2-1, Mathaf, and the Arab Museum of Modern Art, is made available to members.

The rewards program offers a comprehensive list of advantages to gratify all artistic inclinations as well as the chance to take advantage of special behind-the-scenes access to tours, seminars, and workshops.

In order to learn more about heritage, culture, and the environment, Culture Pass Plus and Family Members get unrestricted access to all Culture Pass program visits, lectures, and workshops.

Enjoy International cuisine

Of course, you can sample intricate and traditional Arab cuisine from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, as well as Qatar.

The greatest location is Souq Waqif and its countless alleyways; if you want to widen the selection of different cuisines, you must visit Al Waab Street, which offers a wide choice of delicious dining alternatives, from elegant to fast food and reasonably priced.

Along with Western cuisine, you may sample Chinese, Egyptian, Lebanese, Qatari, Thai, and Turkish cuisines.

However, if you yearn for a taste of Europe, visit the Qanat Quartier, a posh island with streets designed in the Venetian fashion, and its Marsa Arabia, which offers stunning views of the marina and is home to moored luxury yachts.

There are a dozen Portuguese words to pick from if nostalgia is your thing.

Discover the Cultural Village of Katara

The goal of the architectural project Aldeia Village, which is currently open for visitors and is continuing in development, was to establish a place for culture.

It is regarded as the nation's largest cultural initiative.

Before the 18th century, Qatar was known historically as Katara, hence the name of this magnificent area.

The complex has a distinctive and diverse appearance from most of the new cultural structures in Doha since it was constructed in a style that combines oriental architecture with classical romanticism.

One of the outstanding aspects is its amphitheater, a work of exquisite architecture that strikes a balance between the idea of classical Greek theater and conventional Islamic elements.

Its building was finished in 2009 and it can accommodate 5,000 people.

The hamlet also has the Opera House, a lavish cultural attraction with an architectural fusion of Oriental and Victorian styles, as well as Katara Square's outdoor shopping center.

Paddling with a kayak on Al Thakira beach

Al Thakira beach, which is around 35 kilometers from Doha, is where you should go if you want to swim, tan, or just have a relaxing day.

The beach provides serene views of Qatar's oldest and largest mangrove areas.

When the low tide reveals the thin roots that pierce the marsh's sand, it is a sight to behold.

Renting a boat is worthwhile if you want to explore the Al Thakhira canals that wind through the colorful wetlands.

The development of wetlands in saline water, harsh temperatures, tidal variations, and the high water level are ideal teaching opportunities for the younger children in regards to ecology.

Additionally, they aid the environment: they take out the carbon dioxide.

Camel and 4X4 desert dune tour

Bedouin tribes once traveled over the desert, where they established camps, grazed their animals, and conducted trade.

With Al Enna, the yearly winter camping season, where inhabitants venture out into the desert in camps built to interact with nature, that practice is still embedded in Qatari society today.

The desert is a significant component of the local culture and the setting for a dizzying array of pursuits.

One of the few locations in the world where the sea meets the desert is the spectacular Khor Al Adaid (the Inland Sea), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is south of Doha.

Before embarking on an adventurous desert safari to Khor Al Adaid, which is only accessible by 44 vehicle, there is nothing better than a camel ride across the gentle dunes.

Sandboarding is a unique experience that surfers can have on the dunes, or they can take a quad, jeep, or buggy tour to explore them.

With one of the many businesses that offer comfortable Bedouin-style camps in the desert, they may also indulge in camping, which is Qatar's favorite hobby, during the day, afternoon, or night.

Relaxation time in Pearl-Qatar

The "Arab Riviera" is one of the most intriguing locations on earth; it is a stunning island where luxury, relaxation, and a lively community coexist.

It is a man made island that sits on four million square meters of reclaimed ground on the outskirts of Doha's renowned West Bay neighborhood.

It is a well-liked residential area with an upscale community lifestyle, with Mediterranean-style marinas dotted with yachts, residential buildings, villas, and hotels, in addition to offering a shopping experience in its luxury stores and haute couture designer showrooms. It is also known for its hotels, variety of charming cafes and restaurants, an iconic marina, and luxury shops.