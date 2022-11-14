World Cup 2022: Dream come true for me – Strasbourg Alexander Djiku on inclusion in Ghana’s final squad

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku described his selection in Ghana's World Cup final squad as a "dream come true."

Djiku has been included in the 26-man squad and will compete in his first World Cup with the Black Stars.

The 28-year-old was born in France to a Ghanaian father and a Senegalese mother, but he chose the Black Stars and made his debut in 2020.

He has since become an important member of the senior national team, and he was instrumental in the four-time African champions qualifying for the World Cup.

“Dreams come true @worldcup,” the highly-rated Alexander Djiku posted on Twitter on Monday.

Black Stars are set to camp in Abu Dhabi, where they will play their final pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.

Ghana face Portugal in their World Cup opener on November 24. They are joined in Group H by South Korea and Uruguay.