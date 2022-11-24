World Cup 2022: Dropped Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil sends goodwill message to Black Stars ahead of Portugal clash

Winger Joseph Paintsil has sent a good luck message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Portugal.

The four-time African champions will engage the European giants at the Stadium 974 in their Group H opener on Thursday.

Paintsil, who was dropped for the tournament in Qatar, took to social media to cheer the team on before tonight's blockbuster encounter.

"Best wishes to the Black Stars as the World Cup campaign begins today. The spirit of the entire nation is behind you, let’s do this for the motherland. We are Ghana," he wrote.

The Black Stars are making a return to the World Cup after edging rivals Nigeria in the playoffs earlier this year.

Ghana has huge reputation at the tournament, having twice made it out of their group in only three appearances.

The West African nation are one of three countries on the continent to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Ghana's last game at the World Cup was against Portugal, a match they lost 2-1, courtesy a Cristiano Ronaldo winner.