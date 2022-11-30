World Cup 2022: Dutch journalist discusses Mohammed Kudus’ preferred position after brace against South Korea

Pieter Zwart, editor-in-chief of the Dutch website Voetbal International, has been impressed by Mohammed Kudus' performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The attacking midfielder on Monday became the first Ghanaian to score two goals in a World Cup match, propelling Ghana to a 3-2 victory over South Korea.

Kudus was positioned on the right side of midfield and was able to wreak havoc on the Koreans at the Education City Stadium.

In Ghana’s first match against Portugal, Kudus operated in midfield and got an assist in the 3-2 defeat.

He has been Ghana's standout player in Qatar, which has reignited the debate over where Kudus should play at Ajax in the Netherlands.

The Dutch giants prefer to use him as a forward, which has worked well this season, with Kudus scoring 10 goals prior to the World Cup.

"I would now think, right winger,” Zwart starts at Voetbal International, but he does not seem to be a big fan of Kudus in midfield. For example, he doubts whether the Ghanaian will deliver in terms of tactics and game insight.

"There is, of course, a great deal of risk in all his actions. Those are of course positions where losing the ball can be very vulnerable."

Still, he does not rule out a role in midfield in the future. "Maybe it could come with time, but right now I don't see it that soon."