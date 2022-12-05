World Cup 2022: Edinson Cavani is a “horrible guy”, Ian Wright fumes at striker's ‘terrible behaviour’ in Ghana win

Ian Wright has labeled Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani a “horrible guy” after he was captured knocking a VAR monitor after their World Cup exit despite their 2-0 win over Ghana.

The former Manchester United striker was left livid with the decision of referee Daniel Siebert to turn down penalty after watching replays on the monitor

The players chased the German down the tunnel after they were dumped out of the tournament due to South Korea's late 2-1 win over Portugal in the other group H final match.

Although the three pundits in the BBC studio agreed it should have been a penalty, Arsenal legend Ian Wright had some harash words for the Uruguayan.

Pochettino said: “Sure, for me it is a penalty. It was clever from him to wait for the challenge.”

Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer agreed: “It is a penalty. There is no anticipating what VAR is thinking.”

Before former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand added: “There is contact, it is a penalty. Normally they would send the referee to go and have a look. They could not have seen the pictures we saw.”

Footage emerged after the match of Cavani pushing over a VAR monitor as he walked down the tunnel with ITV Sport pundit Wright far from impressed.

“Wow, what a horrible guy!” Wright said.