World Cup 2022: Englishman Anthony Taylor to officiate Ghana versus South Korea match on Monday

English referee Anthony Taylor has been chosen to handle the match between Ghana and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 44-year-old will take centre stage at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan where the two nations will go head-to-head in a must-win game.

Ghana's 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group H match was overshadowed by a dubious penalty decision and VAR controversy.

The famous English referee started officiating in the Premier League in 2020, becoming a FIFA referee three years later.

His notable events include the European Super Cup, Nations League final, FA Cup final, EFL Cup final, Community Shield and Championship play-off final.

Taylor is best known for being in charge of the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland in June 2021, when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest.

Taylor was praised for his quick and calm reaction to the incident, which helped Eriksen make a recovery.

He will be in charge when the Black Stars of Ghana take on the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea.