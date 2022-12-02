World Cup 2022: "Everyone felt bad"- Ghana captain Andre Ayew recounts Uruguay defeat in 2010

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is looking forward to Ghana's crucial encounter against Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ayew is the only surviving member of the Black Stars team that played Uruguay in 2010 despite watching from the crowd due to suspension.

Ghana suffered a painful quarter-final defeat to the South Americans after forward Luis Suarez stopped a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyiah from entering the net.

Even though Suarez was sent off for the handball, Asamoah Gyan failed to score from the spot as the Black Stars exited the tournament.

Ahead of Friday's game, Ayew says the Black Stars are focused on the match at the Al Janoub stadium.

"Everyone felt bad, but all I think about is qualifying for the second round," he said in a pre-match interview.

"Revenge or not, we will go out with the same determination and desire to win because we want to qualify," he added.

Ghana needs at least a draw depending on the result from the South Korea and Portugal game to reach the last 16.