World Cup 2022: Ex-Ghana deputy coach Maxwell Konadu advises players not to seek personal glory in Qatar 

Former Black Stars assistant Maxwell Konadu has advised the players not to seek for personal glory and work together as a team at the World Cup.

Ghana will be making a fourth appearance at the tournament after beating Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs in March.

The Black Stars wrapped their World Cup preparations with a 2-0 win against Switzerland on Thursday with debut goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo .

The team arrived in Doha, Qatar on Friday to continue with preparations ahead of the tournament.

Maxwell Konadu, current coach of Legon Cities advised the players in an interview to work together and not focus on personal glory.

“One thing our strikers need to avoid is not to personalize goal scoring just for personal glory or to announce their presence at the World.They must play as a team and with that they have the potential to blossom.”.

Ghana will lock horns with Portugal on Thursday, November 24 before the face South Korea three days time and the final game against Uruguay on December 2, 2022.