World Cup 2022: Ex-Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu advises Black Stars on seeking revenge against Uruguay and Portugal

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu says the Black Stars should focus on getting the best of preparations going into the World Cup.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Uruguay game brings back memories of the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa which saw Luis Suarez deny Ghana a semi-final berth after his handball incident.

Ghana's top scorer at the tournament Asamoah Gyan had the opportunity to put the Black Stars through but missed from the spot kick as the four-time African champions were eliminated.

Ghana also lost to Portugal in their last game at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil to exit the competition at the group stage.

Agyeman-Badu, a member of the 2014 World Cup squad has advised the team to be focused on preparing well instead of seeking for revenge.

“I heard our gallant supporters and ourselves talking about revenge but revenge comes with good preparations”,he said on Radio Gold Talk Sport.

“Without good preparations, you won’t be able [to revenge] and I don’t want us to focus on Uruguay or Portugal because people are saying because of Ronaldo and other people are saying because of what Luis Suarez has done to us in South Africa.

“Football has changed and we should move on from this and the most important thing is we need to prepare very well and we need to prepare game after game.

“Preparations first then we take game after game, revenge? I don’t buy that kind of argument”, he added.