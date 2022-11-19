World Cup 2022: Ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston tips Black Stars to make knockout round

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston has tipped the Black Stars to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The Black Stars enter the tournament as the least-ranked team and will go up against 2016 European champions Portugal in the opening group game.

Ghana defeated Switzerland 2-0 to wrap up preparations for the World Cup on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the back of that win against Switzerland, Laryea Kingston mentioned that the team will switch focus to their group matches.

“We’ll take it a game at a time. We are in a group that is very tough. The good thing for us is that we’ve played two teams in that group before, and we know what they are capable of doing,” he said as reported by Citi Sports.

“For me, I think it’s a plus for us. We’ll do our background check on them and approach a game at a time. But I believe we going to go through our group.

“I’m sure in the current players that are going to represent us. They’ll have some videos about former players that are, are rooting and rallying behind them. For me, I think it’s a huge motivation for the team,” he added.

Ghana have been drawn against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. They will play their first game against Portugal on November 24.