World Cup 2022: Ex-Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye eyes Black Stars call-up 

Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye hopes his exploits in the Mexican league would earn him a spot in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 27-year-old plays for Mexican side Queretaro and has made 11 appearances, scoring one goal this season.

The former Granada midfielder has been in fine form in the Mexican league and hopes his performances will go on notice as he rates the league as one of the best in South America

“I’ve been playing in Mexico for five years now, I’m not new to the league here and besides it is rated among the best in South America. I believe playing here should not hinder my chances of playing for the Black Stars. There are equally good players here who will be in Qatar with their respective countries and so do I", he said in an interview.

“I have been working hard and staying consistent. I proved it at the youth level in 2013 where I captained the Black Satellites (U-20) to win bronze in New Zealand,”

Aboagye shot into global fame after an impressive outing at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup that was staged in Turkey where he won the bronze ball, losing the overall best player award to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and the second-best to Uruguay’s Nicolas Lopez.

He failed to break into the senior team featuring for the youth side from 2013-2017. With no European football since leaving Granada in 2017, Aboagye has been consistent in Mexico, having played for Atlas, Tijuana and Pueblo.