World Cup 2022: Ex- Kotoko & Hearts coach Middendorp keen on Ghana excelling in Qatar 

Former Hearts of Oak coach Ernst Middendorp has predicted a quarter-final finish for Ghana, Cameroon or Senegal in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Africa will be represented by Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco at the tournament which kicks off on November 20.

Ernst Middendorp hopes the five African countries participating in the tournament will go pass the group stage.

The German trainer tipped Senegal, Cameroon and Ghana to make it to the quarter final stage based on their experience in the competition.

Speaking in an interview on Soweto Live, the 64-year-old said, "I hope one of the teams from Africa probably as Senegal, probably Cameroon, probably Ghana where i have worked before will at least go through one or two rounds . At least one in the quarter-finals"

Ernst Middendorp is the head coach of South African side Maritzburg United.