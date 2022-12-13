Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has commended Morocco for its impressive run in the FIFA World Cup.

The North African side became the first team in Africa to reach the semifinals after beating Portugal by a lone goal in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

According to Sunday Oliseh, the current edition is the best in the tournament's history for African and Arab football.

He said in a press conference that the Moroccan national team has become popular with everyone in the World Cup, stressing that everyone in the ranks of Morocco knows that they need to do their best for the benefit of the team.

He added, "What Walid Regragui, the coach of Morocco, did tactically is wonderful. The team conceded one goal and advanced to the semi-finals of the World Cup."

He continued, "This is the first time that I see African football trusting its abilities, as evidenced by the presence of 5 African coaches in the World Cup, which is wonderful, and what happened from African teams exceeds expectations."

He pointed out that the African teams achieved at least a victory in the championship, in addition to that the Senegal national team also advanced to the round of sixteen, despite the absence of its best star, Sadio Mane, due to injury.