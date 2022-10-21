World Cup 2022: Exactly 30 days till the big kick-off in Qatar

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is set to kick off in exactly 30 days from today, October 21, 2022.

This is the 22nd edition of the biggest football tournament in the World Cup since it was first played in 1930 with Uruguay being the inaugural champions.

This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab World and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

In addition, the tournament will be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The opening ceremony will take place on November 20, 2022 at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of the capital of Doha.

The host country Qatar will play against Ecuador in the opening match of the Mundial on the same day, following the opening ceremony.

Eight state-of-the-art stadiums will stage 64 matches between November 20 and December 18 as Qatar welcomes the best football teams on the planet for the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Approximately 1.2 million fans are expected to visit the country during the tournament.

Organisers said that 2.89 million tickets have been sold so far.

Besides the host country, the United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany recorded the highest ticket demand for the tournament.

This year's World Cup is the first in the tournament’s 92-year history to be played in November and December.

The previous 21 editions were played between late May and the end of July with the last held in Russia four years ago where France won it for the second time in history.

The tournament final will take place on December 18, 2022 at Qatar’s National Day.