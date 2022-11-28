World Cup 2022: Fans blast referee Anthony Taylor for not allowing South Korea take last minute corner kick

English referee Anthony Taylor is at the centre of yet another controversy after officiating the game involving Ghana and South Korea at the World Cup.

In a dramatic end to the match, the Premier League referee blew his whistle for full time despite South Korea winning a corner kick.

His decision led to South Korea manager walking onto the pitch to establish his disappointment but Taylor will have none of that as he showed the Portuguese trainer a red card.

Fans took to social media to criticize his action in the final minute.

A fan (@_Zeets) with nearly 56,000 followers sarcastically wrote: "I'm glad that referee Taylor is known to the world."

"Referee Taylor made himself bigger than the game," added another fan.

"Referee Taylor should be banned for life," another person tweeted.

"Referee Taylor made another friend," wrote James Pearson of the Athletic.

Meanwhile, in a highly entertaining game at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a strike from Mohammed Salisu ensured the Black Stars defeated South Korea 3-2. Cho Geu-sung netted a brace for the Asians.