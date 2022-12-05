World Cup 2022: Federico Valverde apologizes to Uruguayans after early exit despite Ghana win

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has apologized to Uruguayans following the team's group stage exit from the World Cup.

Uruguay came into the World Cup with high hopes and were tipped to progress out of Group H alongside Portugal.

However, a barren drawn in their first game against South Korea and defeat to Portugal meant they have to rely on other results to progress.

Despite a win against Ghana in the final group game, the South American side were unable to progress to the next round.

"Sorry and thank you," the Falcon began writing after the national team could not get past the group stage: "soccer gives revenge, and I know they will be there as always.", Valverde said in a post.

"It hurts us the same and more than everyone else, but we will come back stronger," the player who already traveled to Spain to quickly put himself at the command of his team mentioned later and closed: "up Uruguay."