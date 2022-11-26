World Cup 2022: Fernando Santos says Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana makes 'no sense'

Portugal coach Fernando Santos was left unhappy with how his team conceded two goals against Ghana despite clinching a 3-2 win over the Africans at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars lost to the Portuguese thanks to a controversial Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

The Ghanaian fought back to score goals courtesy Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari to leave the Africans bottom of Group H.

But coach Fernando Santos was left unimpressed with how his team conceded the two goals against the four-time African champions.

"The 2-3 goal makes no sense. We have to remove the important things, the very positive ones. We had a first half that wasn't completely successful, but with a very organized team, reactive to the loss," he said

"Ghana didn't get us bother, neither in attack nor in counterattack. Zero shots. They played with a very closed block. We had a lot of possession of the ball, but we missed attacking the opponent, attacking with the ball, in space.

"Many times we won the midfield and went back to back. But after 30 minutes we improved that aspect a lot. We created two or three goal situations there. It wasn't easy, but I said that, although it wasn't easy, the team filled the game better in the last 10 minutes of the first half. Controlling , but without great opportunities."

Conversation at halftime: " I told the players that at halftime, I told them to keep their posture, focus on the game, with personality. We had a good second half, we scored the goal. And then I don't know, these things happen that shouldn't happen. We conceded goals that came out of nowhere. Nobody can concede goals that come out of nowhere."

Portugal concedes two goals on the right: "The problem was their goals, not ours. It was on the right, inside the area... Well, but that's for my players."

Group leadership: "These are three important points. A draw doesn't interest me. One more victory and we can move on."

Portugal will take on Uruguay in their next game while Ghana battle South Korea.