World Cup 2022: FIFA appoints famous Argentina referee Facundo Teyo to officiate South Korea-Portugal match 

FIFA has appointed Argentina referee Facundo Teyo to handle South Korea's game against Portugal in the final group H game to be played at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

South Korea are on the brink of elimination as they must beat Portugal with a wider goal margin in order to qualify for the Round of 16.

Portugal have already secured qualification to the knockout stage following their 2-0 win against Uruguay on Monday.

However Fernando Santos side will want to secure their top spot with a win against Korea in order to swerve Group H winners Brazil.

Referee Teyo is an experienced official who has been working in Argentina's Primera División since 2013.

He began working as an international referee in 2019.

They also took part in the Arab Cup, which was held in Qatar last year as a test competition ahead of this World Cup.

He officiated the final of his nation's cup competition, the Trofeo de Campeones, between Racing and Boca Juniors on July 7th, just before the start of this World Cup.

He made headlines in this game by dismissing up to 10 players.