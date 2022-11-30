World Cup 2022: FIFA appoints German referee Daniel Siebert for Ghana-Uruguay clash

FIFA has appointed German referee Daniel Siebert to handle the high-profile World Cup clash between Ghana and Uruguay on Friday.

The 38-year-old has been tasked with ensuring fair officiating in a game that is important to both sides. It's a rematch of the infamous 2010 contest in South Africa, which the South Americans won, as Ghanaians felt they were cheated.

Luis Suarez's deliberate handball on the goalline denied Ghana victory late in extra time, with Asamoah Gyan missing the resulting penalty and Uruguay advancing to the knockout round on penalties.

They meet again 12 years later, this time at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar, with qualification to the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup on the line. Ghana needs a win or a draw to advance after defeating South Korea in Portugal. Uruguay, on the other hand, requires a decisive victory.

Daniel Siebert is the man who will handle all of the pressure from both sides and ensure that no team feels cheated and that the game produces a legitimate winner.

Daniel Siebert has officiated 36 games in the last 12 months, including one in the ongoing World Cup game, four Champions League games, two Nations League games, one Europa League game, two Europa Conference League games, one DFB-Pokal game, one 2. Bundesliga Playoffs game, one World Cup Qualifying - Europe game, 17 Bundesliga games, and six 2.Bundesliga games. He has also served as the Fourth Official 11 times.

He has issued 103 yellow cards at a rate of 2.86 per game and 6 red cards at a rate of 0.17 per game during this time.

He will be assisted by fellow countrymen Seidel Jan (Assistant I) and Foltyn Rafael (Assistant II), with Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan serving as the fourth referee.

Full appointment:

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Assistant Referee 1: Jan Seidel (GER)

Assistant Referee 2: Rafael Foltyn (GER)

Fourth Official: Yoshimi Yamashita (JPN)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Vasile Marinescu (ROU)

Video Assistant Referee: Bastian Dankert (GER)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Pol van Boekel (NED)

Offside Video Assistant Referee: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

Support Video Assistant Referee: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)