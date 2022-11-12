World Cup 2022: Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah speaks on Ghana's chances in Group H

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes the Black Stars find themselves in a difficult group at the World Cup in Qatar but remains confident of the team's chances.

The four-time African champions who are making a fourth appearance at the World Cup have been drawn against 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and inaugural winners Uruguay.

With eight days to the start of the competition, Appiah recounted how Ghana made it from a group that had Italy, Czech and the USA in 2006.

"It's going to be difficult but we've seen it before. In 2006, when we wen to the World Cup in Germany, we were underdogs. We played against Italy, our first game, we lost 2-0. We played Czech, who were number 2 at that time and we beat them 2-0. We also played USA, who were number 5 and we beat them 2-1," he told Al Jazeera.

"I think we are capable of doing that. We have to take it match after match, we are playing Portugal and we are not even thinking about Uruguay yet. Our guys our goo," he added.

Appiah played at two World Cups with the Black Stars in 2006 and 2010.