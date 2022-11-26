World Cup 2022: Former England forward Chris Sutton predicts winner of Ghana versus Korea game

Former England and Blackburn Rovers forward believes South Korea will be too strong for Ghana in their second Group H game.

The BBC pundit feels Korea were unlucky in their opener against Uruguay after creating some good chances.

Meanwhile, Ghana lost in controversial circumstances against Portugal and need to beat South Korea to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

"Because Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani are old, the front line is at a disadvantage for them (Uruguay). Korea controlled the game through goal share," said Sutton after South Korea's draw against Uruguay.

“Korea recorded a goalless draw with Uruguay, but the flow was not dull. I just couldn't save the chance. Korea must feel that it can pass the group stage only if it catches Ghana in a tight group," he added.

The Black Stars will engage Korea on Monday while Uruguay face Portugal in the other game of the group.

Ghana have only failed to go beyond the Group stage once and that was eight years ago at the World Cup in Brazil.