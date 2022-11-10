World Cup 2022: Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah backs Black Stars to excel in Qatar

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes the Black Stars will perform well when they compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Appiah, who led Ghana to its first World Cup in 2006 is optimistic the performances of the players in their respective leagues as well as the Cup competitions will have an impact when they go to Qatar.

Kamal Sowah, Mohammed Kudus and Denis Odoi have all been at top levels for their clubs in the Champions League and are rumoured to be in Otto Addo’s final squad.

“We will [do well]. Watching our players now they are all in top form and this is the time I have been seeing Ghanaians playing watching the Champions League and the Europa League,” Appiah told Joy Sports.

“That means they are doing well and I hope they will take the same form to Qatar.”

The technical team is expected to announce the final 26-man squad for the Mundial on Monday, November 14 with FIFA World Cup betting pundits predicting agood outing for the Black Stars

The former Ghana World Cup midfielder Otto Addo 47, who has never held the position of head coach before, was faced with an initiation into the fire as coach of the Black Stars' boss last February.

He was inherited by an unmotivated team after an eerie loss to the Comoros forced the four-time African champions to an early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In spite of the odds, they draw twice against arch-rivals Nigeria to earn qualification by scoring away goals.

Addo isn't able to convince the majority of Ghanaians however, that he is able to take the team beyond the first round.

The national football association held 2 national holidays of fasting and prayer with one day for Christians and one for Muslims to inspire supporters.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the tournament in Qatar as they will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will open their campaign on 24 November when they take on the Portuguese led by their legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Black Stars will play their second match of the competition four days later when they take on South Korea.

The four-time African champions will conclude their group campaign on 2 December when they take on Uruguay.