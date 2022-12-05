World Cup 2022: Former Ghana defender Sammy Kufuor warns against abuse of Black Stars players after exit

Former Ghana defender Sammy Kuffuor has urged the media to desist from abusing Black Stars players following the team's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Social media have gone overdrive since the four-time African champions failed to progress from the group stage.

Accusation and counter-accusation has dominated the major headlines in the West African nation since the team exited the tournament.

But Bayern Munich legend and a member of the Black Stars management committee Sammy Kuffuor has urged the media to be measured by their criticism of the team.

‘’We all agree that this is not what we expected. But we believe in our team so I will plead with you not to point accusing fingers at any player for what happened here yesterday’’ the former Bayern star said in a press briefing in Doha on Saturday.

‘’I still insist we should find solutions to our problem and not to point accusing fingers at any player. We all know that we wanted to go far but that did not happen. Look at what we saw in the stadium and the people who travelled here to watch the matches’’.

‘’It shows the kind of love that people have for the team, we did not take it for granted at all. But its’ unfortunate we lost and exited the tournament. I am someone who can take pressure but it’s not every player who has that heart to take the pressure’’.

‘’These are young players, they need our support, not unguarded criticisms. When I was playing in Germany there was a lot of pressure but I am strong so I took that in good faith and performed’’.

‘’We don’t have to dampen the spirit of the players. We have to encourage the players to do better for our country in future competitions. We need to look at avenues to get better results from here and not to blame anyone, that’s my humble appeal to all of you."

Ghana lost 2-0 to eternal rivals Uruguay 2-0 to crash out of the tournament in Doha.