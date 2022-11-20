World Cup 2022: Former Ghana FA boss Dr. Kofi Amoah rallies support for Black Stars

Former Ghana FA Normalisation Committee chairman Dr. Kofi Amoah has urged Ghanaians to throw their support behind the Black Stars during the World Cup.

Dr. Amoah further praised the efforts of the Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku, the Executive Council and the Black Stars management committee for their organisation of the team's journey to Qatar.

The Ghana national team arrived in Doha, Qatar to begin their World Cup adventure in resplendent traditional smock which got the World talking about it.

"Kurt “Game Changer” Okraku and his GFA Board, Management, Technical team deserve our support and best wishes for our Black Stars to do well in Qatar. Special love n affection to the players. You’re our soldiers to the world of football n our drumbeats go far and far!!" Dr. Amoah wrote on his Twitter page.

https://twitter.com/amoah_citizen/status/1594096092047503360?t=zUQRlluFXHPsYgkiXTVzog&s=19

The Black Stars will open their World Cup campaign on Thursday, November 24 when they face European giants Portugal at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

Ghana will then take on South Korea in their next group game before facing Uruguay in the last round.

Ghana rounded off their preparations for the global showpiece last Thursday when they beat Switzerland 2-0 in a test match in Abu Dhabi before departing for Qatar.