World Cup 2022: Former Ghana President Kufour has faith in Black Stars

Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor says he has complete faith in the Black Stars and believes they will perform admirably at the 2022 World Cup to bring honour to the nation.

The Black Stars' form leading up to the World Cup hasn't been great, with only two wins from six games and heavy losses to Brazil and Japan.

The four-time African champions are not favourites to advance from Group H, which includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

However, Kuffour, who was president when Ghana qualified for their first World Cup in 2006, believes the team can defy pundits' predictions.

President Kufuor spoke during a visit to his Accra residence by Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku and his Executives.

‘’I don’t remember being given a strip like this even in 2006, even though I followed the team when we played our first game against Italy’’ he said.

‘’We performed so well and our only trouble was suffering from stage fright and we could have won against Italy that eventually became champions of the world. We did well by beating the Americans and the Czech Republic’’.

‘’I support the Black Stars and I give the team all the blessings. I can pray for the team to win and perform to the honour of our nation’’.

‘’I believe the boys can do it, they have exposure internationally and so stage fright should not be part of this tournament. What is left is for our side to play as a team’’.

‘’A lot of times we tend to be selfish with our play so how we get the team to think together on the pitch, how we pass towards goal and to have the strength.

‘’We must be physically strong because our boys tend to fall too easily as far as I can see’’.

‘’The cache with our team in 2006 was the strength. You look at the captain, Stephen Appiah, characters like Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan and you can’t just push them down easily, they were physically fit’’.

‘’One thing I pray you would ensure they go to the pitch with is this is a man’s game and opponents shouldn’t easily push us down, but that doesn’t mean we should commit fouls all over the place but we shouldn’t be walkovers’’.

‘’We must be strong, smart and have stamina and towards goal, we must work as a team and I’m sure we will come out with flying colours. You have all my blessings, prayers and support and I hope we make it past the group stage and continue to quarter-finals, semi-finals and hopefully the finals’’.

‘’The nation awaits good news from our team’’ President Kufuor added.