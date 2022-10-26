World Cup 2022: Former Ghana President Mahama wants revenge against Uruguay

Former Ghana President John Mahama has challenged the Black Stars to work hard and defeat Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to exact revenge on Luis Suarez.

Suarez used his hand to block a goal-bound effort in 2010, and the resulting penalty was missed by Asamoah Gyan as Uruguay eliminated Ghana from the World Cup in South Korea. Ghana would have become the first African country to reach the competition's semi-finals if Suarez had let the ball in.

The two teams will meet again on December 2 in Qatar, and ahead of the tournament, Mahama says this is the time for Ghana to get revenge against the South Americans.

President Mahama claims it was divine intervention Ghana and Uruguay were paired in the same so that the Black Stars could make Suarez feel the way Ghanaians felt in 2010.

He encouraged them that even if they were unable to defeat any of the other teams in the group, they should do well to defeat the South American side in order to provide Ghanaians with sweet revenge.

“Unfortunately, we are in a Group of death. The teams in our Group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our Group again.

“It will be sweet revenge if we score them and so even if you don’t beat anybody just beat Uruguay for me and let pay Suarez back for what he did to us”, President Mahama said.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea before the Uruguay clash.