World Cup 2022: Former Ghana star Laryea Kingston makes positive Black Stars prediction 

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston believes the Black Stars will progress from their tough 2022 World Cup group.

Ghana face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the tournament, which begins on Sunday.

Black Stars are feeling confident ahead of their opener against Portugal after a 2-0 win over Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

This victory was achieved despite the absence of key players Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, who were benched by Otto Addo.

“We’ll take it a game at a time. We are in a group that is very tough. The good thing for us is that we’ve played two teams in that group before, and we know what they are capable of doing," he said as reported by Citi Sports.

"For me, I think it’s a plus for us. We’ll do our background check on them and approach a game at a time. But I believe we going to go through our group.

"I’m sure in the current players that are going to represent us. They’ll have some videos about former players that are, are rooting and rallying behind them. For me, I think it’s a huge motivation for the team," he added.

Ghana will play Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2).