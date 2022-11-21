World Cup 2022: Former Nigerian lawmaker urges Super Eagles fans to support Ghana win the tournament

Former Nigeria federal law maker Shehu Sani has urged fans of the national team to backed Ghana to success in Qatar.

Nigeria narrowly missed out on qualifying to the World Cup after losing to the Black Stars in the playoffs.

However, Mr Sani wants Nigerians to put rivalry behind them and support the Black Stars.

“Nigerians should support Ghana to win. I know it’s difficult to do so. They didn’t deny us the chance of going to Qatar. They simply assembled their best players and played better. I don’t know if the ones who played for us were our best. #FIFAWorldCup," he posted on Twitter.

The Black Stars begin their World Cup with a tough game against 2016 European champions Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

Ghana will face South Korea four days later before engaging Uruguay in their final group game in Qatar.

The four-time African champions are hoping to surpass their quarter-final feat at the World Cup in 2010.