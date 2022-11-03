GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

World Cup 2022: Former South Africa coach wishes Ghana well ahead of Qatar tournament

Published on: 03 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Former South Africa coach wishes Ghana well ahead of Qatar tournament

Former South Africa coach Steve Komphela has sent a good luck message to the Black Stars as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar. 

Ghana Football Association signed a sponsorship deal with MTN on Thursday, giving the four-time African champions a financial boost ahead of the World Cup.

The deal sees MTN supporting Black Stars' campaign with a staggering $2 million, and Komphela believes it is a step in the right direction.

 

Ghana's first match in Qatar is against Portugal. Following that, they will face South Korea and Uruguay to conclude group stage.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more