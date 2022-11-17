World Cup 2022: Forward Kamal Sowah marks Ghana debut in friendly win against Switzerland

Club Brugge forward Kamal Sowah made his first international bow for Ghana when they beat Switzerland in a friendly on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The 22-year-old was introduced in the second half of the match to make his debut for the Black Stars at the Zayed Sports City in a pre-World test.

Sowah came on in the 62nd minute after replacing Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The Black Stars got the breakthrough of the match in the 70th minute through Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

After a few ricochets the ball fell the way of Salisu who fired home a header to beat goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Antoine Selorm Semenyo was an instant hit substitute when he got the ball behind the net to doubled Ghana's advantage four minutes later.

The match was a very decent exercise for Addo and his technical team a fair idea of the strengths, weaknesse and capability of the team ahead of the World Cup.

Ghana open their World Cup adventure next week they take Portugal in the first Group H fixture at the 974 Stadium in Doha.