World Cup 2022: France captain Hugo Lloris believes Morocco clash outweighs Mbappe and Hakimi's friendship

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris believes the 2022 World Cup semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday is more important than Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi's friendship.

"Despite our friendship off the field, on the field, we represent our country, and this exceeds any other goal," Lloris said at the press conference, in the presence of reporters.

He added, "The spirit of competition rises above friendship, and by that, I mean the relationship between Ashraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe. Each party has the desire to win to reach the final." He continued, "We respect Morocco. The opponent's qualification did not come by chance. They beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal and got out of a difficult group, and this shows the quality of the team."

"Morocco is a difficult opponent. We are calm and focused on raising the level of the team. We appreciate what Morocco has achieved, but we want to reach the World Cup final," he noted. He pointed out, "Morocco has a defensive solidity of steel, in addition to proficiency in rebounds and set-pieces, and they have Ziyash who can make the difference."

He explained, "We are patient against Morocco while playing in an offensive manner. We will try to score an early goal while maintaining balance to avoid Morocco's counterattacks."

He added, "We have a solid core for the French national team through elements of experience and youth, and everyone respects strengths and weaknesses."

"Yassine Bounou is a distinguished goalkeeper and one of Morocco's strengths, and he showed that in past matches. Morocco wants to continue his success for the sake of the country and the African continent," Lloris said.

He continued, "We will do everything we can. We must focus and calm down. We have to be strong psychologically and physically. Coach Deschamps is calm and strengthens his relationship with the players. There is mutual trust with him, and it is no coincidence that he has been coach of the French national team for this period."

African trailblazers Morocco will endeavour to continue their magical World Cup 2022 journey when they face a monumental test of their mettle against current holders France in Wednesday's semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Atlas Lions stunned Portugal 1-0 to reach the final four, while Les Bleus sent a dogged England side home via a 2-1 scoreline to keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive, and either Argentina or Croatia will await the victors in the showpiece event.