World Cup 2022: France coach Deschamps forbids players from consuming alcohol ahead of Morocco clash

France coach Didier Deschamps prevented his players from consuming alcohol and alcoholic beverages before facing Morocco on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the 2022 WorldCup

The French newspaper " L'Equipe " revealed the defending champions' preparation plan to face the Atlas Lions, which began with recovery sessions and water treatment on Sunday evening, and a light training session in the presence of the players' families.

"Deschamps did not allow his players to drink alcohol after defeating England in the quarter-finals, although they were allowed to drink it after Poland was eliminated in the second round,” the newspaper reported.

The newspaper pointed out that the medical staff of the French national team fears the risk of players suffering muscle injuries, especially in light of the lack of time before facing Morocco.

The French players also adhered to a comprehensive nutritional program and controlled the number of hours of sleep with continuous periodic examinations of the muscle tendons.

Morocco and France qualified for the World Cup semi-finals by eliminating Portugal and England, respectively.