World Cup 2022: France coach Didier Deschamps sweats on the fitness of two key players ahead of Morocco game 

France coach Didier Deschamps is sweating on the fitness of Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot ahead of the semifinal game against Morocco on Wednesday.

The duo did not participate in the group training on Tuesday evening due to sickness as reported by French newspaper "L'Equipe"

Upamecano missed the group training for the second day in a row due to a sore throat while Juventus midfielder Rabio also suffers from a severe cold, and the duo only performed individual exercises.

The French newspaper stated that in the event of Obamecano's absence, Ibrahima Konate will replace him, while Deschamps prepares the player Youssef Fofana in anticipation of the absence of Adrien Rabiot against Morocco.

The defending champions go into their semifinal game against Morocco at the Al-Bayit Stadium as favorites.

The winner of the game will face Argentina in the final game to be played on Sunday November 18, 2022 at the Lusail Stadium.