World Cup 2022: France president Macron admits Morocco game was difficult, eyes win against Argentina

France president Emmanuel Macron says the Morocco game was extremely difficult despite his country's 2-0 win against the North African side in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

France reached another final kind courtesy goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

Macron was present at the Al Biyat Stadium to watch the semifinal game and confirmed in an interview the Moroccans were very difficult to crack.

"We came to win, but the Moroccan national team made us go through difficult periods. We felt that we were not playing on our field in the presence of large fans to support Morocco. The first goal freed us and also Giro's ball on the field." crossbar ".

And he continued : “ It is certain that if the opponent managed to adjust, we would have seen another match, but the second goal came and freed us again .”

And about the man of the match for him, Macron said: “I think that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris played a great match, and he is the best goalkeeper in the tournament, and the best captain of the team .”

And he added :He made successful interventions in front of powerful shots, and Griezmann made a good match, and coach Deschamps knows where he is going, and where he wants to reach a team characterized by great meat and high maturity .”

“I think our chances are Over, and our team plays well from one match to another, and it is certain that it will win, and I feel that there will be many goals .". Macron said ahead of Sunday''s final against Argentina.