World Cup 2022: France vs. Morocco - The 10 previous meetings

Morocco will face defending champions France in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday night at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The Atlas Lions became the first African side to make it to the last four of the World Cup after toppling Portugal in the quarter-finals last Saturday with a 1-0 victory.

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the match with a long-range header in the first half after a cross from Yahya attiat-Allah.

We take a look at the previous meetings between Morocco and France in all competitions ahead of Wednesday's encounter.

They previously met 10 times, including five official matches but this is the very first time the two nations are facing each other in the history of the World Cup.

In these meetings, France beat Morocco 6 times and drew 3 times, while Morocco won once.

▪︎ The first meeting between the two teams took place on April 28, 1963, and Morocco won with two goals to one.

▪︎ The second meeting took place on March 20, 1966, and the two teams tied with two goals each.

▪︎ On September 10, 1967, the two teams met in the Mediterranean Games championship in Tunisia, and Morocco lost to France with two clean goals.

▪︎ On September 4, 1975, they met in the Mediterranean Games Championship in Algeria, tied in the semi-finals, and France won on penalties (3-1).

▪︎ On September 17, 1987, they met for the third time in the Mediterranean Games Championship in Latakia. The two teams drew without goals.

▪︎ On February 5, 1988, they met in the French International Four Championships and France won by two goals to one.

▪︎ On May 29, 1998, Morocco lost to France in the King Hassan Cup, on penalties (6-5), after they tied with two goals for the same.

▪︎ On January 20, 1999, France won a friendly match 1-0.

▪︎ On June 6, 2000, Morocco lost 1-5.

▪︎ On November 16, 2007, France and Morocco drew 2-2 and that was the last time the two countries clashed in a football match.