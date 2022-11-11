World Cup 2022: Francis Amuzu snubbed as Belgium name squad

Francis Amuzu will watch the World Cup from home after being left out of Belgium's squad for the tournament in Qatar.

The Anderlecht attacker was hoping for a call-up, but head coach Roberto Martinez named his 26-man squad without the Amuzu.

Amuzu was born in Accra but moved to Belgium at a young age. He has represented Belgium at the U19 and U21 levels but has not been called up to the Red Devils.

Ghana has made attempts to entice Amuzu, but he is only interested in playing for Belgium.

In May of this year, the 23-year-old stated that, despite being born in Ghana, his heart belongs to Belgium.

“They [Ghana] call my agent every day, but I keep it off. Look, I was born in Ghana and when I’m there, I feel at home there because of the African atmosphere," the forward told Het Nieuwsblad.

"My sporty heart lies with Belgium. With Belgium you can go very far at such a World Cup, with Ghana there is a real chance that you will be out quickly.

“I have a career plan and we’ll see. I had hoped that I would already have more playing minutes at Anderlecht, but then I also have to show myself.”

Amuzu has three goals and recorded one assist this season for Anderlecht.