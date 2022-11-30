World Cup 2022: "Friday is a decider"- Uruguay coach Diego Alonso ahead of Ghana clash

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has described the game against Ghana on Friday as a decider.

Both Ghana and Uruguay head into the game knowing anything short of a win could see them on the brink of elimination.

The Black Stars sit second in Group H after a thrilling victory against South Korea while Uruguay lie third with just a point from two games.

However, the game between Ghana and Uruguay evokes memories of the World Cup in 2010 where Luis Suarez famously stopped the Black Stars from reaching the last four.

“It’s a different story for both of us,” Alonso said after Uruguay’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal on Monday.

“Both of us will go in search of merit. Friday will be the decider but it is a very different story from what happened 12 years ago."

The winner of Friday's game at Al Janoub will progress to the last 16 of the World Cup depending on the result of the match between Portugal and South Korea.