World Cup 2022: Friday will be tough against Uruguay- Ghana captain Andre Ayew 

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is expecting a very tough game against Uruguay in their final Group G encounter at the Al Jounab Stadium.

The Black Stars kept their hopes of progressing beyond the Group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alive after a nervy 3-2 victory over South Korea on Monday.

Two goals from Mohammed Kudus and another from Mohammed Salisu ensured Ghana picked up their first three points of the game.

Reacting after the win over South Korea, Andre said he was confident in his teammate that they could put up a performance and grind a result here. He however said the final group game will be the litmus test.

“I was always calm and confident and I knew we would do it. South Korea are a good team but we were confident. We shift our attention to Friday and it will be very tough but I am proud of the team and I hope we can do more.”

Following Uruguay's defeat to Portugal in the other second group game, Ghana must beat Uruguay to progress to the Round of 16 stage.