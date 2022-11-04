World Cup 2022: Genoa forward Caleb Ekuban makes a return to Ghana preliminary squad list

Italy based Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban has been named in Ghana's preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar which kicks off later this month.

The 28-year-old who plays for Serie B side Genoa is making a return to the Black Stars team after being out for almost one year.

Otto Addo's 55-man provisional list was published by the Ghana FA on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The final squad list for the World Cup will be announced by FIFA on November 15, 2022 and will have only 26 players with 29 others dropped.

Ekuban was last involved in a Ghana match last year during the World Cup qualification matches against Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Italy-born attacker has 13 international caps and has scored three goals since making his debut in March 2019.

Ekuban has made six appearances in all competitions this season for Genoa and has scored just once.