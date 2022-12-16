World Cup 2022: George Boateng says Ghana could have performed better in Qatar

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng believes the team could have done better following their first-round exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, the tournament's lowest-ranked team at the start, were booted out of the competition after two loses to Portugal and Uruguay and a nervy win over South Korea in Group H.

“If you look at it, we performed well as a team, well enough in every game. if you look at the game against Portugal, the team was compact, very solid, everybody gave his all and we all know if the penalty wasn’t given, things could have been different,” he said.

“The game against South Korea was outstanding. The players showed so much character in that game, leading two nil and conceding two goals to then find the courage and still come back to win the game gave us such a good confidence boost.

“If you looked at it overall we were the lowest-ranked team going to the World Cup but we did better than Denmark, Serbia, Iran, Coast Rica Saudi Arabia, and Qatar the host. So if you look at it we performed well enough.”

“In the last game against Uruguay, it could have been a lot better for us had only luck gone our way,” he added.

Otto Addo resigned as Ghana coach after the 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.